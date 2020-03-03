2020 Democratic hopeful and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg does not eat the crust when enjoying a slice of pizza, or adhere to sanitary practices recommended amid the spread of coronavirus while doing so, a new video revealed.

In a video posted by campaign staff to Bloomberg’s Instagram, the mayor is featured tearing a slice of pizza away from the crust, placing half of the slice back into the box, and then licking his fingers.

On the post, a staffer captioned the disquieting video with, “when in doubt, rip the crust off.”

The video of Bloomberg licking his fingers and placing the slice back into the community campaign pizza box comes at a time of increased fear over the quickly-spreading coronavirus.

Cases of the virus are spreading in the United States, with positive cases in both Florida and Washington State.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment on if the former mayor is still shaking voters’ hands on the campaign trail.

Let’s hope Bloomberg takes his own advice and washes his hands frequently.

With coronavirus spreading, there are a few things we can all do to stay safe: -Wash your hands frequently

-If you have a cough, stay home & rest

-Avoid touching eyes, nose & mouth

-Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing For more information, visit https://t.co/dUvqPH9vTi. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 2, 2020

Watch above, via Instagram.

