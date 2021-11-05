WATCH: Military Band Plays ABBA Hit ‘Dancing Queen’ As Bidens Arrive at Colin Powell’s Funeral

As President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took their seats at former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s funeral, the military band played an excellent but un-funereal selection: the disco hit “Dancing Queen.”

Shortly before noon, the First Couple showed up to Washington National Cathedral for the service to memorialize the late Gen. Powell, who was the first Black national security adviser, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the first Black secretary of state in United States history.

And as the Bidens took their seats, the United States Army Brass Quintet began to play an instrumental version of Swedish supergroup ABBA’s hit, which was preceded by another less-than-conventional funeral song: Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”

As former Powell deputy Richard Armitage reminded funeralgoers, the general was an avid ABBA fan who once sang Mamma Mia to the prime minister of Sweden.

Seated next to the president and the first lady were former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Former President Bill Clinton was not in attendance because he is recovering from an illness.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend the funeral. Shortly after General Powell passed away October 18 from complications due to COVID-19, Mr. Trump released a statement attacking Powell.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com