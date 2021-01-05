Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was confronted by furious supporters or President Donald Trump at an airport and on a flight, according to emerging footage taken by the hecklers. Videos of the confrontations began circling on Twitter Tuesday night, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views.

The airport incident started with a woman approaching Romney, who was looking down at his iPad in a terminal while waiting for his flight.

“How are you doing?” the apparently mask-less woman asked the Utah Republican.

“Put your mask on,” Romney responded, before the lady quickly fired back, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

Romney then asked the lady again to put her mask on.

“Please put your mask on, it’s required by law to put your mask on in this airport,” Romney stated.

“Ok, I am going to go ahead and do it because I want to have a chat with you,” the lady responded.

The woman then moved in closer to the senior to press him on why he wouldn’t back Trump’s election fraud claims.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?” she asked.

“I do agree with many of the things he [Trump] is for, and I support those things,” Romney replied. The woman further asked if he will support Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, to which Romney replied, “It’s a long story, but we have a constitution, the Constitution process is clear, I will follow the Constitution, and I will explain all that when we meet in Congress this week.”

The Trump supporter continued to badger Romney before he got up from his seat and walked away from the confrontation.

“You’re a joke,” the lady declared in his direction. “Absolute joke, it’s a disgusting shame.”

To add even more turbulence to Romney’s experience in the airport, once the senator boarded his flight he was apparently met with chants of “TRAITOR!” by pro-Trump travelers.

Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5 — Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021

Watch above, via Twitter.

