BREAKING: Dave Wasserman Calls Georgia For Democrats Warnock and Ossoff

By Ken MeyerJan 5th, 2021, 10:35 pm

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman has seen enough.

The data expert called the Georgia runoff election for Democrat Raphael Warnock, who he says will defeat Republican Kelly Loeffler. The call came early, as Georgia’s senate runoff elections are tight and have yet to be called by major outlets.

UPDATE 12:05 a.m.: Wasserman has now also called the second Georgia runoff election. He projects that Democrat Jon Ossoff will beat David Perdue, in a race that is currently razor thin.

“Democrats win control of the Senate,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman provided extensive analysis throughout the evening on both races.

When the election results came in, he focused on multiple counties where Democrats seemed to be over performing, or where Republicans seemed to be underperforming:

This eventually led to Wasserman expressing his view that “Republicans have a turnout problem,” and that might say something about President Donald Trump’s limits in getting people out to vote while he’s not on the ballot:

Wasserman’s breakdown of the vote grew increasingly favorable toward Democrats with the emphasis that Loeffler’s re-election bid seemed to be waning.

Inevitably, he reached the point where he was prepared to prematurely declare Warnock’s triumph:

The election has yet to be determined, so Twitter slapped his tweet with a warning label to highlight this fact. Even so, Wasserman seems to be accepting this rather well:

