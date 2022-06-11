WATCH: MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Asks How MSNBC is Not ‘The Same Thing’ As Fox News, But From the Left

Former Biden Press Secretary and current future MSNBC host Jen Psaki asked former Obama White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer to explain how her new network isn’t “the same thing” as Fox News, but from the left.

Psaki moderated an event this week to promote Pfeiffer’s new book Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America. And while Fox News was a frequent topic, Psaki also asked her former officemate to address a common criticism of MSNBC.

Noting her new gig, Psaki clarified that she was not making the argument, but asking Pfeiffer to address a criticism he mentions in the book. Pfeiffer’s response included a reference to Fox’s decision not to carry Thursday’s primetime Jan. 6 hearing live, and a defense of MSNBC:

Jen Psaki: So what do you say to people who’s, not, maybe not anybody in this room, I don’t know. We’ll see during the question, but… Who say, okay, the right wing has Fox and has all the outlets you mentioned and the left has MSNBC. I am, for full disclosure, going to work there, but it is in your book, and you mentioned in your book, or Huffington Post or other outlets, they’re the same thing. This is the argument you sometimes hear out there. I’m not making that. Dan Pfeiffer: But, absolutely there are, there is progressive media. There absolutely is. I work, I have Pod Save America. It is a part of Crooked Media, is a progressive media company. There’s always been ideological media in this country. I find the MSNBC Fox one to be particularly irksome. Right. Because there’s just fundamental differences between them. Like, I promise you this, that if the Republicans, and this is actually a very this is a proposition that will probably be tested if you don’t win the House. If the Republicans impeach Joe Biden, and they hold their hearings in primetime, I promise you MSNBC will cover them. Because, they have opinion at night. They have progressive people on the network, of course, but they are, they do journalism. Andrea Mitchell is on that network. Right. I didn’t although she is anti-Trump. I did an interview. I was on stage last night time as no meeting during the in the pandemic in a book tour coming out of COVID. It’s all terrible. But with Nicolle Wallace, who was… Like, their primetime lineup is a Republican congressman in the morning, George W Bush’s communications director in the afternoon.

Watch above via 6th & i.

