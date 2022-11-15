WATCH: NBC’s Kari Lake Correspondent Delivers a Devastating Two-Minute Autopsy of Her Failed Campaign

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard twisted the knife on Kari Lake with a brutal summary of her embrace of Trumpism before her loss in Arizona’s gubernatorial election.

Throughout the Arizona race, Hillyard provided coverage of Lake’s campaign for governor, and he challenged her over her voting fraud claims during her frequent sparring matches with the media. On Tuesday, Hillyard appeared on Morning Joe from Mar-a-Lago — where he is covering Donald Trump’s upcoming announcement where the former president is expected to announce a new White House bid.

Since the networks have now called the race against Lake after she leaned heavily into the far-right, Hillyard asked Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski if he could talk about her race first. The two gave Hillyard the green light, so he delivered an utterly devastating summary of Lake’s loss and all that it entails for Trumpism.

Look, I covered Kari Lake for a better part of the last year and a half here, and I think it was perhaps fitting to be here at Mar-a-Lago. I finally flew yesterday from Arizona here, and essentially though, I felt like it was covering Donald Trump’s campaign of 2024, but in Arizona over the last year. She predicated her campaign on trying to sell the “big lie,” and trying to sell the conspiracy theories. When she wonders how she lost the race, look at it. This is the third election cycle in a row in which Arizonans rejected Trumpism. In the final week of her campaign, who did she campaign alongside? She campaigned alongside Steve Bannon, she campaigned alongside one of the chief promoters of “Pizzagate.” She campaigned alongside an individual who promoted the notion of a war on white people. She campaigned alongside state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who just earlier this year was here in Florida speaking at a white nationalist conference, somebody who frequently spews antisemitism. This is an individual who just last week called her Democratic opponent “a pervert.” This is an individual who suggested there should be perp walks for elections officials, criminal charges for individuals who oversaw the Covid response in Arizona. This is an individual who celebrated putting a dagger into the McCain ‘machine,’ asserted that Cindy McCain wants to end America. She called Mike Lindell one of the great patriots of our time. She said Dinesh D’Souza is one of the great patriots in America she suggested Paul Gosar was the kind of lawmaker our founding fathers envisioned. She called the media the right hand of the devil, the scourge of the earth. If that doesn’t sound like Donald Trump, I don’t know what does. Ultimately, the question was, was she able to make that sell here? And the answer is no according to Arizona voters. When you look at the slate of election deniers…she was the latest one to fall making it a clean sweep of those election-denier candidates…And now Donald Trump will try to run on the message that they lost on.

