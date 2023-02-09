WATCH: Nikki Haley Releases Video Teasing 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch

Nikki Haley appears just days away from launching her presidential campaign in earnest.

On Wednesday, Haley uploaded a video — which was created by her Stand for America PAC — to her twitter account which featured various clips of the former ambassador to the United Nations.

“America is the greatest force for good in human history, and we should never be ashamed to say that,” Haley said, in one part of the video.

“I wear heels,” she said, in another excerpt. “It’s not for a fashion statement. It’s because if I see something wrong, we’re gonna kick ’em every single time.”

Haley has been teasing the announcement since the start of the new year, but is widely expected to make it official next week. The video ends by showing the date of Feb. 15, and asking viewers the question “Where will you stand?”

America deserves better than Joe Biden. It's time for a new generation of leadership. 🇺🇸💪 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 8, 2023

The former South Carolina governor will potentially join former President Donald Trump as the only other candidate to have officially thrown their hat in the ring for 2024. Haley has previously served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Trump, but stepped down from that post in late-2018.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com