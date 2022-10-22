WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pushes Back When Chris Wallace Asks If Democrats Are ‘Too Woke’

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams — who is known for bucking progressive orthodoxy — pushed back when CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked if his party has gotten “too woke” in some respects.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature Mayor Adams, pop superstar Meghan Trainor, and author James Patterson.

In his interview with Mayor Adams, Wallace observed that some of the mayor’s politics swim upstream from his party, and asked if the Democrats have “gone too far left.”

Mayor Adams pushed back, and made the case for “radically practical Democrats”:

WALLACE: Some people say that you sound on some issues more like a Republican than a Democrat? Do you believe that your party has in some areas gone too far left and become too woke? ADAMS: No, just to the contrary, I believe that the rank and file Democrat, we are radically practical. And the problem is, is that we tried to highlight those who are on the extreme of both parties, the far extreme, I believe they have hijacked this country. They want us to believe that we went over proliferation of guns in one far right and the far left position that whomever is caught with a gun should not be arrested. So the violence we’re seeing in our country and the over proliferation of guns to co conspirators are the far left and the far right. The everyday Americans in the middle we are being impacted by that. And so I think it’s an unfair comment that people believe that the rank and file overwhelming Democrats believe that we need to ensure that we create an environment that we can raise healthy children and families. WALLACE: And to the degree that the far left of this Democratic Party captures the headlines and people talk about defunding the police or ending ICE or other things. If Democrats take a drubbing in the midterm elections is does your party need a course correction? ADAMS: We already have the right course right correction. I think that it is truly unfortunate that those of radically practical Democrats like me, their voices are not allowed to be heard it does. Their voices do not pierce through the volume of politics right now. And we rather hear from those on the extremes. I say, when I move around New York City in America. They are more in line with the philosophies and beliefs of how do we have a country that is going to take care of everyday working people and ensure that we are protected New Yorkers.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

