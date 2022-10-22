Maggie Haberman Cites Trump’s ‘Anti-Semitic’ Rant After Thom Hartmann Connects ‘Hitler Biographies’ To Danger Trump Poses

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman cited former President Donald Trump‘s ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks after liberal talk show host Thom Hartmann referenced “Hitler biographies” in a question about the “danger” that Trump poses to America.

Haberman has been making the rounds to promote the release of her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

That tour included an episode of The Thom Hartmann Program this week, which the veteran liberal broadcaster began by telling Haberman about his time in Germany and the books he’d read about Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich — as a segue into asking about the “danger to America” that Trump poses.

Haberman didn’t reject the comparison, and referenced Trump’s rant — which was denounced by the ADL — in her detailed response:

THOM HARTMANN: This is a remarkable book. I remember back in the eighties, I lived in Germany for almost two years and read, in addition to Shearer’s book, about the rise and fall of the Third Reich, several biographies of Hitler. And some of them just kind of reduced it to, to just this ordinary pedestrian, the notion of, you know, the man. And I’d like to ask you, you know, what’s your assessment of Donald Trump beyond all this? You know, all the detail and all these, in terms of his danger to America. MAGGIE HABERMAN: First of all, thanks for having me. Second of all, the assessment of him really, really is in the book. I tried not to write a book of takes. I wrote a book about love reporting, and people can read from it and take what they want from it. I think that where we see going forward with Trump, we’re seeing it today. We’re seeing it yesterday as he’s making statements on his social media site yesterday, an anti-Semitic statement about U.S. Jews. Today, he’s attacking a Republican Senate candidate in Colorado for trying for the faintest of distance between himself and Donald Trump. You know, I think he is going to remain a powerful force in Republican politics, certainly over the next at least a year and probably into 2024, even if he doesn’t run, which I think he will. But the things that he is saying about the elections and the things that he is saying about the systems that are in place in this country are incredibly destabilizing. And I think that that is going to be obviously an enormous story going forward.

Watch above via The Thom Hartmann Program.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com