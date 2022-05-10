One America News network (OAN) aired a 30-second acknowledgment Monday that two election workers in Georgia did not commit fraud in 2020. This on-air admission came a few weeks after settling a lawsuit filed against them by the two workers.

The AP reported the settlement on April 22. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss had sued OAN, its owners, and chief White House correspondent Chanel Rion for making debunked claims that they introduced suitcases of illegal ballots at the State Farm Arena — among other acts of fraud — in an effort to rig the 2020 presidential election. The AP reports that the parties “agreed upon and signed a binding set of settlement terms” which were undisclosed.

Less than three weeks later, OAN aired a segment clearing their names. The acknowledgment came shortly after 7 p.m. and was replayed during the 11 p.m. broadcast. Anchor Mike Dinow set up the admission by saying “we now provide you with this updated report from Georgia officials.”

An unidentified narrator then said:

“Georgia officials have concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud by election workers who counted ballots at the State Farm Arena in November 2020. The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm Arena on election night. A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement.”

Freeman and Moss have also sued Rudy Giuliani and The Gateway Pundit for pushing the debunked claims. Those cases are ongoing.

Watch above, via OAN.

