PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor battled White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday after Alcindor refused to ask a question while another reporter was speaking — but interrupted later on to request that she be allowed to ask.

McEnany originally called on Alcindor after responding to a question from McClatchy’s Francesca Chambers. Alcindor refused to speak as Chambers pressed McEnany on whether President Donald Trump felt pressure to finish items on his agenda before the November election.

After a three-minute response to Chambers, McEnany attempted to call on another reporter, but Alcindor interjected, asking, “You called on me, can I please go?” McEnany pointed out that Alcindor didn’t ask a question when she was called on, to which Alcindor responded she didn’t want to “speak over another reporter” and asked, “Do you not want to answer my question now that I wasn’t being rude to another reporter?”

The briefing moved on as another reporter asked his question, but Alcindor received her opportunity several minutes later when The Boston Globe’s Jess Bidgood deferred to her to ask a question. Alcindor used it to ask about the spread of coronavirus in schools in Israel and whether the prospect of the virus spreading in American schools worried the Trump administration.

Watch above via Fox News.

