Joe Rogan Trashes ‘Ridiculous’ Backlash to Kimmel’s Melania Joke: ‘Nobody Gave a Sh*t!’

Joe Rogan trashed the “ridiculous” backlash to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about First Lady Melania Trump as he complained that “nobody gave a sh*t” about the skit for days after it aired, until after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

After an alleged gunman’s failed attempt to storm the dinner to assassinate him on Saturday, President Donald Trump and the First Lady have called on ABC to fire Kimmel for a joke aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 23.

During the bit, Kimmel had pretended he was emceeing the event, mock-roasting those who’d be in attendance, when he said the First Lady had the glow of an “expectant widow.”

On Friday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the guests and Rogan came out in defense of Kimmel, before the host pointed out his issue with the timing of the outrage.

“The Kimmel sh*t is annoying, the fighting with Kimmel over the joke,” comedian Mark Normand said. “It’s like, come on, man, stop trying to shut down comedy.”

“Ridiculous,” Rogan replied. “Adam Carolla had a really good point. He said that joke on Thursday, on Friday nobody gave a sh*t.”

Asked by guest Ari Shaffir what he was talking about, Rogan detailed Kimmel’s bit.

“It’s an old guy joke, like he’s going to die soon,” Normand explained.

Rogan agreed: “It could be, or an assassination joke if you want to take it that way, but he is old.”

“Wait, after the attempt?” Shaffir asked.

“Before!” Rogan said. “So it’s on Thursday, and this is Carolla’s point, and it’s a really good point, no one gave a sh*t on Friday. It came out on Thursday, no one cared on Friday, no one cared on Saturday, until Saturday night when there was an assassination attempt and then all of a sudden everyone’s blaming Kimmel.”

Shaffir quipped that it was “funny” how the right had now resorted to tactics that he said were typical of the left.

“It’s the same sh*t!” Rogan said. “You can call it left or right. It’s the same pattern: control and power.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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