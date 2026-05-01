‘He Owns This Mess!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals Americans, Including 55% of Republicans, Blame Trump for Skyrocketing Gas Prices

CNN’s Harry Enten revealed that 77% of Americans and 55% of Republicans blame President Donald Trump for skyrocketing gas prices during a Friday morning segment with anchor John Berman.

“Breaking overnight, we did see a huge jump in gas prices, up nine cents a gallon to $4.39. It’s up 33 cents in the past week, there have been big, big jumps all week long,” observed Berman at the outset of the segment before asking Enten, “Who does get the blame and how does that compare historically to past people getting the blame?”

“You know, the buck stops at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Donald John Trump, the president of the United States, and to a historic degree. Look at this, blame for the increase in gas prices, 77% say Donald Trump,” replied Enten. “I looked back at every president that I could find on a similar question, which is when the gas prices rise, who gets the blame? Trump gets the play more than Joe Biden did back in 2022, more than Barack Obama did in 2012, and more than George W. Bush did back in 2005, 71%. Donald Trump takes the cake. He owns this mess, according to the American people. And it is quite the mess, because as gas prices climb ever higher and the increase in the percentage that blame Donald Trump climb ever higher, his approval ratings go down.”

Enten delivered even worse news after Berman asked for the “partisan breakdown” on that figure:

Now this is where it gets really stunning. Okay, you know, we’ve seen numbers that are this bad for Trump. You know, disapproval rating on gas prices around this area, the percentage blaming him for the increase in gas prices around this era. But when you break it down by party, this is were it gets, oh my! You know this is a Republican base that has been infatuated with Donald Trump for years. But even here, blame Trump for rising gas prices, 55%! A majority of Republicans blame Donald Trump for gas prices! That is the highest ever blame for gas prices from one’s own party. Then you see 82% of independents. That’s the highest percentage who blame the president of the United States among independents. Not much of a surprise 95% of Democrats, but majority, majority, majority rarely do you get the trifecta of majority from across the political spectrum agreeing on something, but here we have it. The majority of Republicans, independents, and Democrats all blame Trump for higher gas prices

Watch above via CNN.

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