WATCH: Pope Francis Slaps Woman’s Hand After She Yanks His Arm on New Year’s Eve

By Charlie NashJan 1st, 2020, 10:07 am

Pope Francis found himself at the center of controversy on New Years Eve after he slapped a woman’s hand for grabbing him and not letting go.

As the Pope greeted pilgrims in St Peter’s Square on Tuesday, the unidentified woman grabbed onto his hand and pulled him violently towards her.

After telling her to let go, Pope Francis slapped her hand twice as a guard then held the woman back.

The incident split online Catholics and other social media users, who debated whether the Pope responded in an appropriate manner.

Many defended the Pope’s actions.

Pope Francis apologized for the incident on Wednesday, declaring, “I apologize for the poor example yesterday.”

