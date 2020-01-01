Pope Francis found himself at the center of controversy on New Years Eve after he slapped a woman’s hand for grabbing him and not letting go.

As the Pope greeted pilgrims in St Peter’s Square on Tuesday, the unidentified woman grabbed onto his hand and pulled him violently towards her.

Pope Francis slaps pilgrim’s hand after she yanks his arm in St Peter’s Square on New Year’s Evehttps://t.co/raVkhKxNNS pic.twitter.com/pVAEygovA5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2020

After telling her to let go, Pope Francis slapped her hand twice as a guard then held the woman back.

The incident split online Catholics and other social media users, who debated whether the Pope responded in an appropriate manner.

This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn’t let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand and told her to let go of him. pic.twitter.com/6Qrgh8aZKz — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019

What a nasty guy. This Pope is not a good man. https://t.co/TFeSjY2u0F — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 1, 2020

The @Pontifex is a horrible man, and by his fruits we know him. https://t.co/Ptgv3kGrlz — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 31, 2019

Many defended the Pope’s actions.

I rarely say this but: Team Pope. Don’t grab people or violate their physical boundaries just because they’re public figures. https://t.co/Da33zmcRaI — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) January 1, 2020

I think your description is odd and inflammatory. She pulled him hard and refused to let go. He is an 83 year old man with bad sciatica. Being jerked around like that may have been quite painful. — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) December 31, 2019

Pope Francis apologized for the incident on Wednesday, declaring, “I apologize for the poor example yesterday.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]