President Joe Biden took a few minutes to speak out about the bombshell primetime Jan. 6 hearing before giving a speech addressing inflation in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the president gave what was dubbed a speech “on inflation and actions taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges” at the USS Iowa in the Port of Los Angeles.

After opening his remarks with some friendly banter, Bide addressed Thursday night’s hearing, which garnered huge ratings for the networks that aired it. The president lauded the work of the Jan. 6 committee, and said that while he didn’t get a chance to watch the first night, he sees the potential to “unite and defend this nation”:

Look, everybody, before I begin, I want to say a few words very briefly about the January 6th hearings that were highlighted last night. The insurrection on January 6th is one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history. A brutal assault on our democracy. A brutal attack on law enforcement — some losing their lives. And we — and we heard about it last night again. It’s important that the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6th remain at work today. It’s about our democracy itself. We have to protect our democracy. I know it sounds corny to say it. We were all raised in school that democracy — every generation has to protect it. I have to admit to you, I never thought that it was going to be this straightforward a challenge before. The rule of law matters in democracies. And we’re seeing how the battle for the soul of America has been far from won. But I know, together — and I mean this — we can unite and defend this nation, Democrat and Republican, and allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of our democracy. That’s what those hearings are all about. You’re going to hear a lot more. I didn’t get to watch them last night because I was doing other business. But I tell you what: There’s a lot — a lot going on.

Watch above via AP.

