Mo Brooks Bitterly Lashes Out at ‘Conned’ Trump After Rival Gets Endorsement

Sen. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is lashing out after former President Donald Trump decided to endorse his competition.

Trump announced late on Friday that he is endorsing Katie Britt against Brooks in the GOP primary runoff.

“He foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight. Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since—but I cannot give it to him,” Trump announced through his Save America PAC.

In a tweet celebrating the endorsement, Britt appeared to take a direct shot at Brooks, blasting “do-nothing career politicians.”

President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians. In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come. #alsenhttps://t.co/sfBxHkhA1w — Katie Britt for AL (@KatieBrittforAL) June 11, 2022

Brooks is not taking the endorsement too well, taking to Twitter himself to accuse Trump of being “conned” by Republican leadership.

“This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate,” he tweeted. “Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race.”

This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate. Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race. — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) June 11, 2022

Brooks did have Trump’s endorsement once upon a time, but the relationship has morphed into yet another bitter rivalry for the former president, angered by Brooks, especially after he said it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential election. Brooks has oddly still campaigned for Trump’s endorsement since losing it.

In a recent tweet, he referred to Trump as a “football coach” and asked him for a re-endorsement.

“I am the MAGA candidate. I am the Trump candidate,” he declared at the time.

MAGA Nation, here is my story. Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21. pic.twitter.com/ceVHruhHYA — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) June 5, 2022

