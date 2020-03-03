Watch Public Enemy’s Chuck D Shout Out ‘Racist’ Trump at Bernie Sanders Rally: ‘Motherf*ckin’ Hitler’

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D. had harsh words for Flavor Flav when he dismissed the legendary hype man from the group, but he had even harsher words for President Donald Trump at the Bernie Sanders rally that prompted Flav’s ouster.

Social media exploded over the weekend with accusations that Sanders had broken up Public Enemy because the group announced the firing — or something — of Flavor Flav after Flav objected to the use of the group’s name in connection with Sunday’s Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

That didn’t stop Chuck from performing Sunday night as the frontman for “Public Enemy Radio” — which is the Flavor-less version of PE, and not James Cagney reading descriptions of bank robberies — and ripping Trump in an updated version of the 1989 hit “Fight the Power.”

Chuck introduced the song with a lengthy political screed that concluded with the observation that “I know damn well there ain’t gonna be no messiah and Jesus in the White House,” but that “I certainly can recognize a motherfuckin’ Hitler! Let’s fight the power, y’all!”

The group launched into the anthem as sign-wielding Sanders fans kept time to songs that were playing in alternate dimensions and the S1Ws secured the first world in camouflage and tactical vests.

Chuck then replaced Elvis Presley’s name with Trump’s during an iconic portion of the song, rapping “Trump is a hero to some, but he never meant shit to me, you see [how] straight-up racist that sucker was, simple and plain.”

“Mother-fuck him and John Wayne!” added Flav fill-in Jahi.

This portion of the song occurred over a sample of Run DMC’s “Sucker MC’s.”

The group also performed “Bring the Noise,” but did not attempt the very Flav-heavy “Don’t Believe the Hype.”

The rally also featured an appearance by actor Dick Van Dyke, which at one point prompted the crowd to chant “We want Dick!”

Thousands of people are chanting WE WANT DICK at a @BernieSanders rally 🤣🤣🤣 the kids love Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/pPpHiWDUVw — Brett Banditelli 🚫✂️ (@banditelli) March 2, 2020

Watch the Flav-free rendition of “Fight the Power” above via Bernie Sanders for President.

