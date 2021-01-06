WATCH: Reporter Cuts Off Interview with Unhinged Anti-Masker When Things Take a Scary Turn

A reporter abruptly ended an interview with an anti-mask activist when their exchange veered into scary territory.

Inside Edition‘s Lisa Guerrero reported on a group called “Shop Free Los Angeles,” whose members — as the name suggests — deliberately descend on various retail stores to flout Covid restrictions and post videos of their confrontations online.

The report featured several jaw-dropping scenes, including one in which a distraught woman screams at an anti-masker that her father is in the hospital with COVID-19 — only to be told by a group member that “A lot of people are. People die. That’s life.”

Guerrero also interviewed group leader and staunch Trump supporter Shiva Bagheri for the report, and things went from bad to worse to frighteningly unhinged in fairly short order.

“Maskless shopping is for people who believe in freedom over fear. We are not going to be controlled by the media. We have our own thoughts and we have our own reason for not doing things, and we’re not breaking the law by not wearing a mask,” Bagheri told Guerrero.

“So do you believe that COVID-19 can be spread from people not wearing masks?” Guerrero asked.

“It can be spread no matter what, these masks don’t do anything,” Bagheri replied. This is untrue.

Later in the interview, Guerrero told Bagheri that “One person is dying in Los Angeles every 10 minutes,” causing Bagheri to yell “I don’t want to keep hearing these fake statistics! They’re fake! They’re all fake!”

Finally, Guerrero asked her maskless subject “And your point is what?”

“My point is freedom. You do not tell us what to do with our faces,” Bagheri replied, then suddenly blurted out “And what you’re doing is you’re part of a Satanic mask-wearing ritual wearing that thing! You are part of a satanic mask-wearing ritual!”

Mid-rant, Guerrero turned to camera and said “I think we’re done with this interview,” then thanked Bagheri as she turned heel and strode off.

Watch above via Inside Edition.

