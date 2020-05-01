WATCH: Reporters Interrupt Kellyanne Conway’s Attacks on Biden to Grill About Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tried to make political hay over former Vice President Joe Biden’s denial of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation, but wound up being grilled by reporters over President Donald Trump’s dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.

Conway gaggled with reporters on the rainy White House driveway Friday morning, hours after Biden appeared on MSNBC and unequivocally denied a sexual assault allegation. About halfway through the gaggle. Conway was asked to react to the news.

“I’m going to continue to repeat what I’ve heard from many people right left and center but particularly left of the political spectrum over the last few years, and there are three magic words. Believe all women,” Conway said, appropriating the #BelieveWomen slogan of the #MeToo movement.

“I didn’t hear an asterisk, I didn’t see a footnote, believe all women so long as they are attacking somebody aligned with President Trump?” Conway added, then proceeded to claim she would not allow women to be “silenced” by Biden’s denial.

“I felt a big chill when I saw Vice President Biden’s response to that, because you can only see him shrug his shoulders. It didn’t happen. End of story, and I’m really disappointed in so-called prominent powerful women like Nancy Pelosi and Amy Klobuchar basically saying some variation this week of, but it’s Joe Biden, we know about Joe Biden, it couldn’t have happened. Believe all women,” Conway went on to add.

“But based on that logic, then, should the women who have accused President Trump…” another reporter asked, and was immediately interrupted.

“Nah, let’s not do that today,” Conway said, “because you’ve at least covered that six ways to Sunday.”

“Why is that not a legitimate question though?” Conway was asked.

“Excuse me, you’re not being fair to Tara Reade, because that equivalence, no you’re not being fair to Tara Reade and people like Tara Reade who have a story to tell,” Conway said, and added that she’d like to see Reade interviewed.

Reporters continued to grill Conway about Trump’s accusers for a full six minutes, and at one point seemed to suggest a potential strategic role for Reade’s story in the campaign.

CNN’s Joe Johns asked if the Biden issue “opens the door to all of the questions that came up about President Trump in the last election, and his relationship with women.”

“Well we’ve answered those, but if you do that, then you’re going to hear a lot from Tara Reade and other people,” Conway said,” and went on to promise “I’m not going to stop saying the name Tara Reade.”

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump held a press event with former President Bill Clinton’s accusers after the infamous Access Hollywood tape was revealed.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]