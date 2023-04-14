WATCH: Revolting Trump Ad Attacking DeSantis ‘Pudding Fingers’ Airs on CNN Right After Generic Viagra Spot

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign ad attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for eating pudding with his fingers aired on CNN right after a spot for “generic Viagra.”

It was a month ago when news broke that DeSantis had — at least once according to two sources — eaten a chocolate pudding with three of his fingers. At the time, DeSantis attempted to quell this custardy battle by issuing a quasi-denial, telling Piers Morgan in an interview that he didn’t “recall” ever doing so. Totally normal people like Ben Shapiro defended him.

Fast forward to Thursday night, when Puck’s Tara Palmeri got the scoop — unlike DeSantis — that the incident might be the subject of a political attack ad.

“Hearing Trump’s next ad on DeSantis may feature.. wait for it.. PUDDING FINGERS,” Palmeri wrote.

Come Friday morning the promise was fulfilled, and it was about as revolting as you think it would be. During a commercial break on Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning — right after an ad for generic Viagra — a new attack ad featuring a DeSantis stand-in digitally penetrating a pudding cup and cutting “entitlements” premiered.

As the DeSantis clone repeatedly violates his dessert, a narrator lays it on thick about “cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, and even raising our retirement age”:

Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking about pudding. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, and even raising our retirement age. Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money. Oh, and get this man a spoon! Make America Great Again Inc is responsible for the content of this advertising.

The spot was also tweeted by the MAGA War Room and aired on Fox News in the 6 AM hour.

CNN’s Daniel Dale evaluated Trump’s attack on DeSantis over Social Security and Medicare, and rated it “fair.”

Watch above via CNN.

