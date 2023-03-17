Ben Shapiro Defends Ron DeSantis’ Pudding Eating Skills: ‘You’ve Never Eaten With Your Fingers?’

Daily Wire founder and prominent podcaster Ben Shapiro defended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) after a report claimed he had unusual table manners.

The Daily Beast published the information on Thursday which alleged that the rumored 2024 presidential candidate would eat like a “starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.”

Two sources told Daily Beast that on a 2019 flight, “DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers.”

On Friday, Shapiro rushed to defend DeSantis from those questioning why he would resort to eating pudding with his digits. The clip began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

Shapiro broke down the Daily Beast report and then said, “That’s a huge story.”

“Now, you have never eaten food with your fingers, of course, because you were brought up in the court of Queen Victoria, so you’ve never eaten food with your fingers,” Shapiro said.

“And if we’re gonna go on like the scale of weirdness, obviously eating, pudding with your fingers on a plane in the middle of a campaign — way weirder than actually believing that a man who cuts off his dick is a woman,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro even connected it to President Joe Biden’s comments on the potential restriction of transgender rights in states like DeSantis’ Florida.

“On a scale of weirdness, the president of the United States sitting there and calling it sinful, not to trans the children — way, way less weird. Now. Here’s the thing, the current president of the United States actually has pudding for brains,” Shapiro said.

“It is significantly less important to me how people eat pudding than the fact that the current president of the United States actually has pudding between his ears. Like that is actually a real problem,” he added.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

