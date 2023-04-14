Don Jr. GOES OFF on DeSantis for ‘Campaigning in Ohio’ During Florida Flooding: ‘Get Your Ass on a Plane!’

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for campaigning while his state deals with flooding, telling him to “get your ass on a plane” back to the state.

On his show Triggered, Trump Jr. expressed his anger over having to fly into Miami instead of Ft. Lauderdale this week due to flooding. He criticized DeSantis for “campaigning in Ohio” while this happened.

“You get your ass on a plane, and you come back and deal with the issues!” Trump Jr. said.

The former president’s son suggested people were possibly pushing DeSantis to run for president, and he understands the “ambition” but argued, “leaders lead.”

In a separate tweet, DeSantis also blasted DeSantis for his absence from Florida. Though DeSantis has not officially announced a 2024 campaign against Donald Trump, he’s done extensive out-of-state traveling recently and even racked up endorsements. Trump and his allies, including his son, have also taken to regularly throwing shots at DeSantis.

“Fort Lauderdale is under water, and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state. https://t.co/zMzg1Va3uh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2023

Flooding has caused shutdowns in Ft. Lauderdale this week, and DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

I have declared a State of Emergency for Broward County in response to severe flooding. @FLSERT has resources on the ground and is providing aid. Residents in these areas should follow all orders from local officials and stay away from floodwaters. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 13, 2023

“I have declared a State of Emergency for Broward County in response to severe flooding. @FLSERT has resources on the ground and is providing aid,” he tweeted. “Residents in these areas should follow all orders from local officials and stay away from floodwaters.”

