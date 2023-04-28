WATCH: Ron DeSantis Loses His Sh*t Yelling at Reporter Over Torture Allegations

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lost it during a press conference in Israel on Thursday, yelling at a reporter who asked about torture allegations from his military service.

Former Republican and current Twitter video influencer Ron Filipkowski recently unearthed an interview from 2018 about force-feeding Guantanamo Bay detainees to rebut a denial DeSantis made in an interview with Piers Morgan.

DeSantis told Morgan he had nothing to do with force feeding, but in 2018 he said “Everything at that time was legal in nature one way or another so the commander wants to know ‘how do I combat this?’ One of the jobs of the legal adviser would say ‘hey you actually can force feed, here is what you can do, here are kind of the rules for that.”

Filipkowski paired that with a clip of former detainee Mansoor Adayfi claiming DeSantis was present for and laughed at his force-feeding.

DeSantis spoke at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel on Thursday, and was asked about the allegations. DeSantis completely lost it:

REPORTER: Governor, during your time at Guantanamo, did you ever see the use of torture… DESANTIS: No, no, no, no all that’s B.S., totally, totally B.S. REPORTER: Some people have said that you were present during force-feedings? Is that true? DESANTIS: Who said that? REPORTER: Detainees… DESANTIS: How would they know me? Okay think about it, do you honestly believe that is credible? So this is 2006, I am a junior officer, do you honestly think they would have remembered me? Of course not, they are just trying to get into the news because they know people like you will consume it because it fits your preordained narrative that you are trying to spin. Focus on the facts and stop worrying about the narrative.

The clip went viral, racking up 3.4 million views at last count.

Watch above via CNN-News18.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com