Piers Morgan Says ‘Frankenstein’ Trump Created Monster in DeSantis Who is ‘More Competent’ and Threatens Him

Piers Morgan compared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to Frankenstein’s monster and former President Donald Trump to a scientist whose creation is destroying him.

In a piece he penned in the New York Post Wednesday, he opined DeSantis is stealing the show from Trump and theorized he could soon be taking voters from him.

Morgan cited the film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s book, and commented, “Donald Trump is the modern-day Dr. Frankenstein and Ron DeSantis is his monster whom he has repeatedly claimed credit for creating when he first endorsed him to be governor of Florida.”

The Brit noted Trump has taken credit for DeSantis’ 2018 victory in a close Florida gubernatorial election. Since 2020, the Florida Republican has driven news cycles and wooed conservatives nationally.

“Although the former president doesn’t realize it yet, or more likely doesn’t want to realize it, the monster he made is now out of his control, rampaging across the Washington and media skyline like Boris Karloff on speed — albeit a far more ruggedly handsome version,” Morgan stated.

He added:

DeSantis is a cunning, ruthless, whip-smart operator with astute political instincts who shares much of his mentor’s worldview but comes without any of the crazier baggage. At 44, he’s 31 years younger than Trump, and 35 years younger than President Biden, and he represents both men’s worst nightmare as an opponent.

Morgan noted DeSantis is now a frequent target for liberals in the media and on late-night TV. He cited this as evidence the young Republican might soon take the mantle from Trump – if he hasn’t done so already.

He believes the two are likely to face off in the 2024 GOP primary, and he concluded in that scenario, “DeSantis will kill his Dr. Frankenstein’s political career with the same merciless savagery with which the monster killed the original doctor.”

