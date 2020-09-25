Bryant Johnson served as the personal trainer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg over the last few years, and honored the recently deceased Supreme Court Justice by doing push-ups next to her casket as she laid in state in the U.S. Capitol Building Friday morning.

Video of Johnson’s tribute was captured by Graham MacGillivray from a C-SPAN live stream and shared via Twitter, which you can watch below.

Push ups for RBG pic.twitter.com/IC2pxlx97G — Graham MacGillivray (@GWMacGillivray) September 25, 2020

Johnson gained some notoriety of his own as video of Ruth Bader Ginsburg working out in the Supreme Court gym was featured in a number of news segments, perhaps most notably, a bit with Stephen Colbert., the video of which you can see below. Since then, Johnson has launched a website and published a book, his RGB Workout.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]