WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Personal Trainer Honors Her By Doing Push-Ups Next to Her Casket
Bryant Johnson served as the personal trainer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg over the last few years, and honored the recently deceased Supreme Court Justice by doing push-ups next to her casket as she laid in state in the U.S. Capitol Building Friday morning.
Video of Johnson’s tribute was captured by Graham MacGillivray from a C-SPAN live stream and shared via Twitter, which you can watch below.
Push ups for RBG pic.twitter.com/IC2pxlx97G
— Graham MacGillivray (@GWMacGillivray) September 25, 2020
Johnson gained some notoriety of his own as video of Ruth Bader Ginsburg working out in the Supreme Court gym was featured in a number of news segments, perhaps most notably, a bit with Stephen Colbert., the video of which you can see below. Since then, Johnson has launched a website and published a book, his RGB Workout.
