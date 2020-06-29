Video of a couple brandishing firearms at nearby Black Lives Matter protestors outside their St. Louis mansion has gone viral. The protestors appear to have entered a gated and private street which led to the couple to emerge from their house and seemingly point their guns at protestors outside their home. Video of the moment was shared by Daniel Shular and shared widely:

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

The two individuals are personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who work as personal injury trial lawyers, and emerged from their house armed to prevent protesters from walking onto their property in the Forest Park area of St. Louis on Sunday evening.

The specific circumstances of the protestors are not yet clear, but some have reported that further context shows that the protesters were trespassing on a private street when the St. Louis couple pulled out their guns to defend their home. Nonetheless, the video has generated a lot of reaction on Twitter. To wit:

Now that the St. Louis gun couple is trending, it’s definitely a good time to remind you all that you shouldn’t just buy a gun to have it. You should train with it. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 29, 2020

The unsafe, entitled, and reckless manner this couple is brandishing their firearms is an alarming, appalling display tonight in St. Louis as protestors march on mayor’s home. Breaking Story by @RachelDRice, compelling photos by @LaurieSkrivan. https://t.co/TqElfswVQT @stltoday pic.twitter.com/D9ZehfU79T — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) June 29, 2020

Armed couple wields AR-15 rifle or other weapon of war at #BLM demonstrators in Central West End section of St. Louis. Woman points handgun as they walk by the house en route to the Mayor. This is an unprovoked display of lethal force. #StLouis #mccloskey pic.twitter.com/2YZHwHuXfa — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 29, 2020

Missouri allows the open carry of handguns and long guns without a background check, training or permit. This white St. Louis couple is clearly brandishing guns at Black people who are peacefully protesting. #moleg #StLouisprotest https://t.co/UUdJTFhpcR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 29, 2020

The white couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matters protestors marching past their palazzo in St. Louis brag that one of their antiques is a “‘standing man’ armoire, so named because, during the Reign of Terror, a gentleman could hide inside one.” https://t.co/AMcmrECb8k — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) June 29, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]