Trump White House Mulls July 4 Clemency Bonanza: ‘250 Pardons for 250 Years’

The Trump White House is weighing a plan to mark America’s 250th birthday by granting as many as 250 presidential pardons in a proposal that has already triggered an intense scramble among convicted defendants lobbying for clemency.

The initiative, described internally as “250 pardons for 250 years,” is under discussion ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, according to The Atlantic, though President Donald Trump had not yet been formally presented with the proposal as of last week and it may not be implemented.

The outlet reported that advisers remain divided over whether such a sweeping use of presidential clemency would provide a political boost or become a liability.

The prospect of a mass pardon announcement has nevertheless sparked what one criminal-defense attorney described to The Atlantic as “a three-ring circus,” while a former Trump administration official called the lobbying effort “batsh*t crazy.”

Attorneys and lobbyists told reporters they have been inundated with new clients hoping to secure clemency as word of the possible initiative spread.

One lawyer said: “In 30 years of practicing law, I’ve never seen anything like this. I’m exhausted.”

Supporters inside Trump’s orbit argue the plan would reinforce the president’s image as a merciful leader while tying Independence Day celebrations to what they describe as correcting excessive criminal punishments and the “weaponization” of the justice system under previous Democratic administrations.

Speaking to The Atlantic, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s clemency process in general, without addressing the pardon plan directly, saying: “President Trump takes his absolute constitutional power to issue pardons and commutations seriously.

“That’s why we have a rigorous review process involving the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel’s Office – a team of elite lawyers who carefully evaluate every request before it reaches the President’s desk, and he serves as the final decision maker,” she added.

Among those reportedly being discussed for possible clemency are Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, who is wanted over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal; former Fugees member Pras Michel, who was convicted over an alleged lobbying scheme connected to Jho Low; and OneTaste co-founder Nicole Daedone, who was sentenced in a forced-labor conspiracy case.

When the outlet approached the Justice Department about the reports, the department replied: “Anyone is eligible to apply for a pardon and POTUS is the ultimate decider.”

Trump used his clemency powers extensively at the start of his second term, famously issuing pardons or sentence commutations to nearly 1,600 people connected to the January 6 Capitol riot.

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