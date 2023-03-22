WATCH: The View’s Sunny Hostin Reveals She Used To Work At Fox News — Talks Smack About Megyn Kelly

The View’s Sunny Hostin revealed to her co-hosts that she used to work at Fox News, and that her main job was to “best” Megyn Kelly in debate segments on the network.

Earlier this week, Fox News producer Abby Grossberg filed two lawsuits against the company in connection with the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit. Fox News maintains its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

On Wedneesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the show’s co-hosts discussed the suit, and mocked Grossberg for expressing shock at the culture of sexism and misogyny she alleges is present at Fox News.

But when co-host Sara Haines slammed the culture at Fox, Hostin took them on a detour into her time as a Fox News contributor who debated Kelly on a narrow set of points that she says were dictated across the network on a daily basis:

SARA HAINES: That argues, you would call Fox a news organization. I’m calling where I’ve worked a news organization, but they are so, the ethics and the lawyers and the hovering and can we say this? Can we do this? It’s so controlled that to imagine a place where they’re doing this? It doesn’t shock me that it’s there. It shocks me. It’s still there though. A little bit that you’re getting away with this kind of SUNNY HOSTIN: I can’t say because I did work there, sorry everyone, but you would walk in and on each floor, depending on the show, they would have a white board that would stand and some of them were, were posted and there’d be like three points and you would see those points over and over again on each show. It was like, I hate Obama. Obama is whatever and… JOY BEHAR: How long did you work there? SUNNY HOSTIN: About a year. JOY BEHAR: And so did you tear down those points? SUNNY HOSTIN: That was my job was to be on Bill O’Reilly’s show and argue with Megan Kelly about those points. I think I bested her most of the time. But, and we know about Megyn, but I, I think that that is business as usual at Fox News. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Psst! PSST! JOY BEHAR: Statement! SUNNY HOSTIN: Oh, I have a legal note. In a statement, a Fox spokeswoman said “Fox News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her claims. JOY BEHAR: She also claims they were anti-Semitic, by the way.

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

