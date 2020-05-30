The White House’s perimeter Saturday night swarmed with volatile demonstrators — following a nationwide outcry over the killing of an unarmed 46-year old black man, George Floyd, while being arrested by four Minneapolis police officers on Monday. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Barricades have fallen to the west of the White House and the crowd is surging forward, once again coming face-to-face with Secret Service who’ve moved into formation and raised their riot shields—a few stained yellow from eggs just thrown. pic.twitter.com/B0AMIk8aMZ — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

A scene from the White House tonight I captured. Protests have had pockets of tension. Law enforcement has on a few occasions used less than lethal force, including tear gas. I don’t know I’ve ever seen my city like this. pic.twitter.com/5fkIOJ8KvR — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 31, 2020

With unrest and frustration boiling over, demonstrators Friday night along Pennsylvania Avenue began throwing objects at police officers donning riot gear.

The latest of many scuffles outside White House #dcprotest Pepper spray has many of us coughing pic.twitter.com/wEiemZ05zR — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) May 31, 2020

Police could be seen, in videos captured on the scene, responding by striking protesters with riot batons and firing pepper spray.

NOW: Thousands shouting for justice near the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/TmPNCyPffY — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 31, 2020

NOW: Protesters run after tearing down a gate and throwing water bottles at police. pic.twitter.com/sGp0VZt94m — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 31, 2020

Tensions flared near the White House. Not sure what triggered it, all I saw was a blast of pepper spray and a sudden sprint backward. There’s a lot more pressure on the police cordon and they’re pulling out gas masks. pic.twitter.com/X4uCQRzPkw — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

According to reports, the United States National Guard late Friday night was dispatched onto the scene to aid in safeguarding the area around the White House.

The National Guard has been activated in Washington, DC to assist the US Park Police handling protests around the White House, according to a statement from the DC National Guard — David P Gelles (@gelles) May 31, 2020

National Guard trucks with personnel in military garb also were captured on video riding around the city.

BREAKING: U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy activates D.C. National Guard to help maintain order near the White House pic.twitter.com/Jkaicv9rhB — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

Armed forces moving in near White House pic.twitter.com/nTNMy3b7QT — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 31, 2020

