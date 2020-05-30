comScore

WATCH: U.S. National Guard Deployed As Protests Around The White House Flare

By Zachary PetrizzoMay 30th, 2020, 10:38 pm

(Screenshot via Twitter NY Post’s Steven Nelson.)

The White House’s perimeter Saturday night swarmed with volatile demonstrators — following a nationwide outcry over the killing of an unarmed 46-year old black man, George Floyd, while being arrested by four Minneapolis police officers on Monday. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

With unrest and frustration boiling over, demonstrators Friday night along Pennsylvania Avenue began throwing objects at police officers donning riot gear.

Police could be seen, in videos captured on the scene, responding by striking protesters with riot batons and firing pepper spray.

According to reports, the United States National Guard late Friday night was dispatched onto the scene to aid in safeguarding the area around the White House.

National Guard trucks with personnel in military garb also were captured on video riding around the city.

