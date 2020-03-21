WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence Tells NBC Reporter ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ at Coronavirus Briefing

In a poignant moment at the end of Saturday’s COVID-19 briefing, Vice President Mike Pence offered condolences to NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell over the recent death of her colleague from the coronavirus.

As Pence left the podium and walked toward the lower press office after the briefing, he paused for a moment and told O’Donnell “Sorry for your loss.”

“Thank you, sir,” O’Donnell replied.

When another reporter asked what Pence had said, O’Donnell said “‘Sorry for your loss,’ referring to our colleague. That was very gracious.”

O’Donnell was referring to Larry Edgeworth, who died Thursday after contracting the virus. Many media figures were critical of President Donald Trump for attacking NBC reporter Peter Alexander on Friday so soon after the tragic death of a colleague.

Watch the clip above via Washington Post.

