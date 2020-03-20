comScore

Media Figures Rally Around Peter Alexander After Trump’s Briefing Attack: ‘First-Rate Journalist’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 20th, 2020, 2:55 pm

Trump Berates Peter Alexander

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander garnered unwavering and robust support from colleagues Friday on Twitter after President Donald Trump blasted him as a “terrible reporter,” which began when Alexander — who viewed his question as a “softball” — asked about Trump’s message to Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

White House correspondents such as ABC News’ Jonathan Karl to CNN’s’ Jim Acosta and many more praised Alexander’s line of question and called him a “first-rate journalist” — which, they said, he demonstrated Friday inside the White House briefing room:

