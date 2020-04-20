comScore

WATCH: Video of Health Care Workers Confronting Anti-Lockdown Protestors Goes Viral

By Colby HallApr 20th, 2020, 7:49 am

Video of Denver health care workers standing in front of an anti-stay at home protestor amidst the coronavirus outbreak was shared widely online, even evoking for some comparisons to that famous photo of the Tiananmen Square protestor from the late 80s.

Over the weekend there were scattered and organized protests across the nation, ostensibly encouraged by Friday’s ‘LIBERATE‘ tweets from President Donald Trump to those discouraged by stay at home orders.

As Maggie Haberman wrote “So far, the protests have been relatively small and scattershot, organized by conservative-leaning groups with some organic attendance. It remains to be seen if they will be durable.”

Video and photos from the confrontation spawned commentary on Twitter, some of which have been collected below:

