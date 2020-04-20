Video of Denver health care workers standing in front of an anti-stay at home protestor amidst the coronavirus outbreak was shared widely online, even evoking for some comparisons to that famous photo of the Tiananmen Square protestor from the late 80s.

Over the weekend there were scattered and organized protests across the nation, ostensibly encouraged by Friday’s ‘LIBERATE‘ tweets from President Donald Trump to those discouraged by stay at home orders.

As Maggie Haberman wrote “So far, the protests have been relatively small and scattershot, organized by conservative-leaning groups with some organic attendance. It remains to be seen if they will be durable.”

But at least two health care workers confronted protesters during a demonstration against stay-at-home orders in Denver on Sunday, the video of which can be seen here:

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

Video and photos from the confrontation spawned commentary on Twitter, some of which have been collected below:

As a surgeon I’m constantly reminded that Nurses are the glue that really hold everything together. Proud of these 2 RN’s in Colorado who stood up to peacefully protest people not abiding by stay-at-home orders. #CoronavirusUSA #COVIDー19 #TogetherAtHomepic.twitter.com/7CpbiVYwbG — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) April 20, 2020

Karen vs The American Working Class (Photo of nurses counterprotesting an anti-lockdown protest by Alyson McClaran. More here https://t.co/MKxgUGOhor ) pic.twitter.com/MwQAbAaxMP — Molly Crabapple🇵🇷 (@mollycrabapple) April 19, 2020

Not today Karen. Nurses in Denver protest protesters who insist on breaking social distancing and stay at home guidelines. pic.twitter.com/rPexiKberS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 20, 2020

Imagine being such a #MAGAt that you are telling first responders to go to china. And dense enough to swing a Land of the Free sign as a reason this nurse shouldn’t counter protest. LOL#MAGA ≠ smart. https://t.co/TsGmNsol2M — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) April 20, 2020

You want to honor nurses? Well, I think their stance on these protests is pretty clear. Some amazing shots in Denver by @McclaranAlyson pic.twitter.com/nXvNxUhhfX — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) April 20, 2020

Lunatics/Idiot resident in Denver (US) decided to protest against Lockdown. Local Nurses decided to block their protest Rally. What a powerful image 👌 pic.twitter.com/O83xlC3bSS — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) April 20, 2020

Don’t mess with Denver nurses. They’re not having it. #protests https://t.co/MK4KYsIAG0 — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) April 20, 2020

