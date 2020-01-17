‘We Have a Duty to Be Impartial’: Cory Gardner Insists He’ll Judge Trump Impeachment Fairly When Confronted By Reporter

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) insisted to a reporter late Thursday night that he will be “impartial” as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump kicks off in the Senate next week.

When asked by a reporter at 9News, who approached Gardner at Denver International Airport, if he’s open to hearing from witnesses, the senator responded, “We have a trial and that’s where we’re at right now.”

@SteveStaeger met their flight at DIA to ask Sen. Cory Gardner in person if he supports including witnesses in the trial, impartiality, and the new digital ad against him (Marshall was still stuck on the plane). You can watch the full exchange here: pic.twitter.com/dm5OIhAcXM — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) January 17, 2020

The Senator from Colorado then responded to a question on being an impartial juror in the Senate, answering that all members took an oath and “it’s their constitution duty” to be impartial.

“Is it possible for any senator to be impartial in this trial?” asks the reporter, noting Gardner has fundraised for Trump.

“Well, there are people running for president against President Trump in the Senate, so we have a duty to be impartial,” remarked Gardner.

When asked about the GAO report that found the Trump administration broke the law when it withheld congressionally approved aid from Ukraine, Gardner added that it would be “part of the discussion” as the impeachment articles go before the Senate.

“A group of conservative — they’re kinda the ‘never Trump’ conservatives released a commercial calling you a small man, who wouldn’t stand up to the president,” Gardner is asked.

“I’ve been called worse by better people,” he replied. “It’s my job to do my work for the people of Colorado.”

The reporter was citing a new ad being run by George Conway’s organization, Project Lincoln, which billed the Senator as “impotent.”

Steve Staeger, a news anchor for 9 News out of Denver, said the outlet had attempted multiple times to schedule an interview to no to prevail with Gardner.

Sen. Gardner has dodged all of our requests for a scheduled interview. We much prefer scheduling interviews. But people also deserve to hear from their elected representatives. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) January 17, 2020

Alyssa Roberts, a communications staffer for John Hickenlooper, who is running for U.S. Senate up against Gardner took to Twitter to blast Gardner over “not answering questions at the Capitol.”

Cory Gardner won’t answer questions at the Capitol. He won’t answer questions by email or phone or twitter. He won’t hold townhalls. He won’t do interviews with @9NEWS so they *meet his plane at the airport* And he still won’t answer questions. #cosen #copolitics https://t.co/4KAnnKkr91 — Alyssa Roberts (@alyssaaroberts) January 17, 2020

