‘We Need to Make a Change’: Kevin McCarthy Sets Vote to Oust Cheney for Wednesday

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to House Republicans officially setting a vote to recall Liz Cheney as conference chair on Wednesday.

Cheney is being ousted from her position for her continued criticisms of Donald Trump and saying Republicans should not continue pushing the big lie about the 2020 election.

McCarthy has publicly thrown his support behind Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney, and on Monday Punchbowl News obtained the letter McCarthy sent out saying, “Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change.”

The letter from McCarthy laments that “each day spent relitigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future.”

“If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team,” McCarthy says. “You should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.”

Earlier Monday Adam Kinzinger said he warned McCarthy before January 6th that the GOP continuing to push the big lie could lead to violence, and he got a very muted reaction.

McCarthy writes that while the GOP “embrace[s] free thought and debate,” party leadership “cannot afford to be distracted from the important work we were elected to do and the shared goals we hope to achieve.”

🚨🚨 BREAKING: @GOPLeader has sent a letter about recalling @Liz_Cheney. "Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday.” pic.twitter.com/P0Euyl2wM3 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 10, 2021

