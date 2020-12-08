A new report from the White House coronavirus task force — obtained by CBS News — confirms how grim the current surge in the pandemic is in the United States.

On Monday the number of daily cases was 180,000, over 1000 more people died, and over 100,000 people were in the hospital. All of those metrics are expected to increase through the winter.

The task force report CBS News obtained shows the covid surge is happening in “every corner of the US, from small towns to big cities, from farms to beach communities.”

NEWS: “This current fall to winter surge continues to spread to every corner of the US,” the WH Coronavirus Task Force warns states in reports obtained by @CBSNews, w/ the most rapid increase in cases, widest spread of intense transmission & longest duration of rapid increase yet pic.twitter.com/7K4lXFaZNc — Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 8, 2020

“This surge is the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread of intense transmission, with more than 2,000 counties in COVID red zones; and the longest duration of rapid increase, now entering its 8th week, that we have experience,” the report reads.

It emphasizes the need for “aggressive mitigation policies’ and behavioral changes but laments that “despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge.”

“That must happen now,” it says.

