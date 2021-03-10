CNN host Don Lemon erupted at Sen. Tim Scott during his Wednesday night show, accusing the South Carolina Republican of “gaslighting” with absurdly inflated and ahistorical claims about the broader threat from “woke” culture.

Lemon’s outrage was prompted by Scott’s Tuesday appearance on Fox News PrimeTime, in which the GOP senator had equated so-called cancel culture to the century-plus scourge of violent, racist groups like the Ku Klux Klan, saying “woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.”

Lemon began his rant by recalling the nation’s long, sordid history of slavery, growing incensed at how “people can be so ignorant.” And then he trained his sights on Scott.

“Tim Scott is the only black — the only — only — Black Republican in the Senate,” Lemon noted, not hiding his exasperation. “Telling Fox News — of course fox News — that what he calls ‘woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.'”

“Do you want to explain who these woke supremacists are?” Lemon said, addressing Scott directly. “I’ve never seen a woke supremacist lynching anybody. Never saw a woke supremacist denying anybody access to housing or a job or education or voting rights. Never seen any woke supremacists enslaving anybody. Never saw any woke supremacists trying to keep people from marrying amongst different races.”

“Come on, Tim Scott!” Lemon suddenly shouted. “I didn’t see any woke supremacists storming the blanking Capitol. Where are the woke supremacists attacking police? Where are the woke supremacists hunting people in the halls of the Capitol and beating them with Blue Lives Matter signs with white supremacist insignia on their shirts? Guess who I saw. Guess who police officers were beaten by. Guess who wanted to hang the vice president. White supremacists, Tim Scott! WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!”

The CNN host then acknowledged he didn’t want to be yelling, but he couldn’t contain his outrage, noting that it was not “woke supremacist” who was carrying the Confederate battle during the Capitol insurrection.

“This is ridiculous!” Lemon continued. “You are gaslighting people. You are giving people misinformation. What are you doing, brother?! What are you doing? What are you doing? You’re not helping.”

