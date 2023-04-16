A pro-Ron DeSantis PAC is fighting back against the onslaught of attacks from former President Donald Trump.

In an ad first reported by Axios which debuted nationwide on Fox News Sunday, the PAC — called Never Back Down — dropped a 30-second spot titled “Fight Democrats, Not Republicans.”

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York,” the ad says. “So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump is stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about social security.”

The ad then played a soundbite from DeSantis from last month in which he said, “we’re not gonna mess with Social Security.” It then played a clip of Trump being asked “will entitlements ever be on your plate?”

“At some point, they will be,” Trump said during a 2020 interview at the World Economic Forum. He added, “We will take a look at that.

The ad concluded, “Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis. What happened to Donald Trump?”

The commercial represents one of the first major salvos fired by the DeSantis camp after months of relentless attacks by Trump. The former president has gone so far as to smear the Florida governor by suggesting he is a pedophile. Recently, Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC released an ad mocking DeSantis for reportedly eating pudding with his fingers — which the governor has denied.

Erin Perrine, who once served as director of communication for the Trump campaign, and now holds that same position for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC, told Axios, “The ad is right: What happened to Donald Trump?”

Watch above.

