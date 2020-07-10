What’s on the Cognitive Test That Trump Brags He ‘Aced?’ Drawing a Cube, Correctly Identifying a Camel, and More!

President Donald Trump bragged that he recently “aced” a cognitive test, but if you’re wondering what hurdles of the mind did he overcome in the process, what feats of acuity were required to achieve the acing, wonder no more.

On Thursday night, Trump boasted to Fox News host Sean Hannity that doctors were “surprised” when he “aced” a recent cognitive test, a remark that drew mockery from the likes of CNN host John Berman.

Berman and his ilk might sing a different tune if they were put through the rigorous paces of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), the test that Trump first took as president in 2018 according to then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

At a now-infamous press conference, Dr. Jackson told reporters that Trump had scored a “30 over 30” on the MOCA, and that the test was not “clinically indicated,” but Trump insisted on taking it.

The test is used to screen for mild cognitive issues, and consists of 8 sections with a total of 12 tasks, successful completion of which are awarded points. Those tasks are:

Connecting lettered and numbered dots in order

Drawing a cube

Drawing a clock (These tasks are worth up to five points)

Correctly identifying pictures of a lion, a rhinoceros, and a camel (up to 3 points)

Recalling a list of five words (no points)

Reading a list of numbers (2 points)

Reading a list of letters (1 point)

Counting backwards from 100 by sevens (3 points)

Repeating the phrases “I only know that John is the one to help today” and “The cat always hid under the couch when dogs were in the room. (2 points)

Explaining the similarities between objects like “train – bicycle” and “watch – ruler” (2 points)

Recalling the five words from earlier in the test, in any order (5 points)

Knowing where you are, and what the date, time, and day of the week are. (6 points!)

According to Dr. Jackson, Trump is the first president to take the MOCA test, which means there’s no way of knowing whether President Barack Obama could play connect-the-dots or recognize a camel. But according to Trump, he’s done it at least twice now.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

