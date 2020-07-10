CNN’s John Berman expressed shock and a touch of ridicule with news that President Donald Trump recently bragged about how doctors were “surprised” he passed a recent cognitive test. Trump revealed a very recent cognitive test he took at Walter Reed Hospital in a Thursday night interview, offered in context to the alleged and mental decline of his presidential rival Joe Biden.

“I actually took one very recently when I was — when the radical left was saying ‘is he all there, is he all there?’” Trump offered. “I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test and he should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center in front of doctors, and they were very surprised,” Trump continued. “They said ‘that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.’”

After running the clip from Fox News, a surprised Berman put Trump’s comments in clarifying context. “Think about how his mind processed what he is saying,” the New Day anchor offered. “Bragging that doctors were surprised that he did well on a cognitive test.:

Berman then took something of a comedic turn, comparing Trump’s bragging over acing a cognitive test to other undermining boasts. “That is like someone saying ‘you’re only 45 years old? You only look a day over 60! And really, 175? With that gut, you look like 230!'”

“I’m shocked his brain is processing like this,” Berman concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]