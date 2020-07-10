President Donald Trump revealed that he had recently taken a cognitive test at Walter Reade hospital in a Thursday night interview with Sean Hannity, admitting that he took the test “when the radical left was saying ‘is he all there?'”

The Fox News host is a close ally of the commander in chief, and asked President Trump if he felt that the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, is “trying to back out of debating you.”

After a quick debate over whether Biden recently revealed he had passed a COVID or cognitive test, Trump revealed that he is tested for the coronavirus all the time before saying that Biden “didn’t take a cognitive test because he couldn’t pass one.” It was then that he revealed that he had submitted to a cognitive test himself.

“I actually took one very recently when I was — when the radical left was saying ‘is he all there, is he all there?'” Trump offered. “I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test and he should take the same exact test, a very standard test.”

“I took it at Walter Reade, a medical center in front of doctors, and they were very surprised,” Trump continued. “They said ‘that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.'”

It’s not clear why medical doctors were “very surprised” by his passing of a cognitive test, though some may argue that bragging about passing such an exam as leader of the free world is akin to bragging about passing a sobriety test while driving.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]