White House Comms Director Kate Bedingfield Tests Positive for Covid

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced on Friday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I last saw the President Wednesday in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC,” she posted in a Twitter thread. “Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I am only experiencing mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I am only experiencing mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) April 29, 2022

Due to President Joe Biden not being a close contact to Bedingfield, that should not upend his plan to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. The White House has said that Biden will only be there for the program and not also the eating portion.

Bedingfield is the latest senior Biden administration official to test positive for Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com