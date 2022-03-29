The Biden administration declined to comment on Tuesday on actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars.

Smith went onto the stage and slapped Rock after the latter made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Later on, upon receiving the Oscar for Best Actor, Smith cried and apologized, though he did not mention Rock by name. The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned the incident and announced on Monday it is under review.

During the White House press briefing, Today News Africa’s Simon Ateba asked White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield about the incident.

“You saw the level of violence that was unleash[ed] … is that something the White House condone, that type of violence,” said Ateba. “Do you condemn it and do you do anything to support comedian who have been attacked and other artist?”

“I don’t have any official comment from the White House on the altercation,” replied Bedingfield. “I know the president was not able to watch the Oscars. Didn’t see it. So I don’t have any official comment from him or from the White House on this.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

