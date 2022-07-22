A letter released by the White House detailed President Joe Biden’s improving condition as examined by the physician to the president, Kevin O’Connor.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a press release Thursday.

The White House said he is only experiencing mild symptoms, pointing to his fully vaccinated status as offering good protection against the virus.

This update from the physician to the president comes after Biden assured the public that he was doing well after his diagnosis. Biden tweeted that he was “doing great,” and “keeping busy,” amid his precautionary isolation. Biden also tweeted a video Thursday afternoon confirming his well-being and thanking those who wished him a swift recovery.

In the letter, O’Connor gave updates on Biden’s condition writing “President Biden completed his first full day of PAXLOVID last night,” continuing that “His symptoms have improved.”

His mild symptoms at this moment include a runny nose, increased fatigue, and an occasional cough. O’Connor also noted that Biden mounted a slight fever on Thursday evening, which has since remained normal after responding well to Tylenol.

According to Biden’s physician, “His voice is deeper this morning,” while “his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal.”

“The President is tolerating treatment well,” wrote O’Connor, “We will continue PAXLOVID as planned.”

The president’s physician then took time to acknowledge how Biden’s vaccination status lends itself to a smoother recovery from Covid-19:

As I stated previously, the President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do. There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation. Early use of PAXLOVID provides additional protection against severe disease. He will isolate in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, and we will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen.

Read the full letter from Biden’s doctor below:

President Biden completed his first full day of Paxlovid and his symptoms have improved. A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President, on these updates: pic.twitter.com/DWzA1iOiNs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2022

