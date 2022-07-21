‘Keeping Busy!’ Biden Tweets Photo, Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ in First Public Update After Covid Diagnosis

Despite testing positive for Covid and having to isolate at the White House, President Joe Biden sent out an update showing he remains in good spirits.

“Folks, I’m doing great,” the president tweeted. “Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy!

The White House announced Biden’s diagnosis on Thursday, saying he is showing “very mild symptoms” but will take Paxlovid and continue with his presidential duties. The diagnosis resulted in the cancellation of Biden’s trip to Wilkes University, where he was expected to talk about crime and community safety.

Biden’s Twitter post comes after First Lady Jill Biden spoke to the press and also said her husband is “doing fine.” Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also offered their own positive assessment of the president’s status.

