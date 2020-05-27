Over a sleepy Memorial Day weekend, Fox News swept daytime and primetime in total viewers, but slugged it out to a split decision with CNN in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

Overall, Fox News scored its top primetime ratings over the weekend on Saturday, where it pulled in 2.46 million viewers. Its top daytime ratings during the three days came on Monday, where it attracted an average audience of 1.62 million. On Sunday, Fox’s primetime numbers ebbed to 1.31 million, but were still good enough to edge out CNN’s 1.30 million.

Among the standout Fox News performers in primetime over the weekend were Saturday’s Justice with Judge Jeanine and The Greg Gutfeld Show, which garnered 2.52 million and 2.47 million total viewers, respectively. On Sunday, in a battle of the night-time specials, Fox News claimed the 8:00 p.m. ratings title with Witch Hunt: The Flynn Exoneration with 1.54 million overall viewers.

But the weekend ratings story was very different in the 25-54 demo, as CNN claimed four daypart victories: Saturday daytime, Sunday and Monday primetime, and a tie with Fox News in Sunday daytime at 205,000 A25 – 54 viewers. CNN’s most notable victories came in Saturday and Sunday primetimes in the demo. In the former, Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer pulled out a narrow victory over Judge Jeanine, 247,000 to 221,000. In the latter, CNN’s back-to-back special programs, The Pandemic and the President and China’s Deadly Secret triumphed at 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. in the demo with 263,000 and 335,000 viewers, respectively.

The Monday holiday, replete with numerous reruns, saw diminished ratings across daytime and primetime. Fox News eked out a win over CNN in the demo in Monday daytime 229,000 to 226,000, while CNN climbed to the top 286,000 to 265,000 on Memorial Day primetime.

