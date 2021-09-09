The White House will withdraw its nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, or ATF, according to multiple media reports.

The Washington Post first reported on Thursday that the Biden administration will withdraw the nomination of former ATF agent David Chipman.

Chipman’s nomination was reported out of the Senate Judiciary Committee in May on a deadlocked vote, setting the stage for “several procedural votes to discharge the nomination from the committee,” reported the Post. All Republicans were against Chipman’s nomination, while Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jon Tester (D-MT) and Angus King (I-VT), who caucuses with the Democrats, were undecided.

“We do not have the votes,” a senior administration official told CNN. “We will land him in a non-confirmed job in the administration.”

Chipman faced criticism for being pro-gun control as he is a senior adviser to the gun control advocacy group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ).

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com