According to multiple outlets, the White House, on Monday, directed West Wing staffers to begin wearing face masks in the White House. The move comes after reports that multiple staff members had been infected by the coronavirus.

“Sources tell ABC News in a new memo White House directs West Wing Staff to wear masks at all times in the building with only exception being when an employee is at their own desk,” ABC producer John Santucci said on Twitter.

The report comes after last week’s news that officials including Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and a personal valet to President Donald Trump had been infected by the virus.

Three members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are undergoing a two-week self-quarantine, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

