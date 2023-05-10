‘Who Uses The Word Fortunately To Talk About Sexual Assault?’ E. Jean Carroll Attorney Stunned By Trump Testimony

Roberta Kaplan. attorney for E. Jean Carroll, expressed astonishment at ex-President Donald Trump’s deposition, citing it as a major reason for the verdict in his rape and defamation trial.

The trial concluded Tuesday afternoon when the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay Caroll $5 million.

Trump never appeared in court, but Trump’s testimony was entered into the record via a video deposition that was chock full of bombshell moments, including his defense of the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of NBC’s Today Show, co-host Savannah Guthrie interviewed Carroll and Kaplan. At one point, Guthrie asked if Trump’s deposition helped Carroll’s case, and Kaplan was an enthusiastic yes on that subject, citing that defense of the Access Hollywood tape in particular:

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Do you think his decision not to testify helped your case? Do you think the deposition that he gave helped your case? ROBERTA KAPLAN: There’s no question that both of those things helped our case. The jury saw on our side 11 witnesses who took the stand day after day, including E. Jean, for more than two days under oath and told the truth. On the other hand, he didn’t even bother to show up. And in his deposition, he made admissions where he was basically a witness against himself. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Explain that. In what way do you feel that he incriminated himself? ROBERTA KAPLAN: So I think most importantly, when I asked him about the Access Hollywood video at the deposition at Mar a Lago, he answered, believe it or not, that unfortunately or fortunately men have been, been able to get away with abusing women for millions of years. Fortunately, who uses the word fortunately to talk about sexual assault?

Watch above via NBC’s Today Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com