Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on her show Tuesday to be “honest” about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which she said will cost $5 trillion and will ultimately be paid for by the middle class.

“Joe Biden’s spending spree is not over. They are continuing to push through — Democrats are scrambling to pass the massive social spending and tax package Build Back Better before Christmas. The CBO has come out with its score on this plan, estimating that this plan will cost $4.9 trillion,” the Mornings with Maria host said.

Bartiromo pressed Dingell about what she thinks of a Congressional Budget Office estimate that predicts that the bill will cost trillions of dollars more than advertised in its current form while simultaneously adding $3 trillion to the deficit.

With regard to stripping the bill of some items, such as advance monthly child tax credit payments, Dingell said she likes that program, but would be willing to look at removing other items which might increase the overall price tag of the bill. Bartiromo then accused Dingell and other Democrats of being evasive about the true cost of Build Back Better, which is billed as a $1.7 trillion lifeline for Americans that will pay for itself.

“Why not just be honest about the true cost of the bill? I think the American people just want honesty. If it’s going to cost $5 trillion, say it. Don’t say it’s not going to cost anything,” Bartiromo said. “Joe Biden continues to say it costs zero, it’s not gonna cost anything, right? So you want these programs to stay the term, 10 years, that’s why you’re negotiating so much.”

Dingell said that through further negotiation, Democrats will find a way to offset costs to avoid middle class Americans footing the bill if all programs in the spending package remain permanent.

“Compromise isn’t a dirty word. And that’s what’s happening this country. There are things that I don’t love in almost every bill,” said Dingell.

Build Back Better contains programs for child care, tax credits, housing and health care, among other items. The bill was passed in the House last month, but Democrats are currently negotiating with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to try and get it across the finish line by the end of the month.

