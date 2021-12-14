Fox News ran a segment about Christmas movies being “canceled” by “woke folk” that was super-goofy even by their standards.

That’s a high bar from the people who literally invented The War on Christmas, but the cast of Outnumbered was more than up to the task Tuesday afternoon.

The segment opened with that clip from Love, Actually in which Andrew Lincoln silently betrays his best friend and miraculously avoids catching a beating as he professes his love for Keira Knightley’s character using cue cards while Chiwetel Ejiofor is a few feet away.

Despite the fact that we fought a war of independence for the right to hate that scene, anchor Harris Faulkner bitterly decried the “many beloved Christmas movies now being targeted by the woke folk.”

Faulkner read aloud what she called a “particularly nasty tweet” about the film before tossing to her panel.

That example, as one astute Twitter observer noted, was from last year, from an unverified account that now boasts 603 followers.

This part of love actually is treason…its not cute, it’s not endearing…he’s a creepy prick who’s in love with his best friends wife…no for me. Fuck you Mark #LoveActually pic.twitter.com/M0nOf8lypk — Vus (@IamVus) December 24, 2020

“That’s hardly the only popular holiday movie facing the wrath of cancel culture,” Faulkner said. “The Holiday is being accused of promoting toxic masculinity. The Santa Clause: allegedly fat-phobic. Even It’s a Wonderful Life accused of misogyny because Jimmy Stewart’s character yells at his wife and kisses her without her consent.”

She then tossed it to the panel, which included Pete Hegseth, who proudly coined the term “toxic femininity” toward the end of the miserable proceedings.

Faulkner wrapped things up with some prop “comedy,” holding up a Love, Actually-style cue card that read “More Outnumbered,” but since she was in a tiny five-box, just looked like she was covering her face with justified embarrassment.

As lazy and stupid as “Canceled Christmas Movies” is as a premise, this segment was even worse in its execution of that premise. It was derived entirely from a New York Post roundup of tweets criticizing the films. And not from big libturd accounts or Holly-weird celebuturds.

The account that criticized The Santa Clause had 1,249 followers as of this writing.

Well shit I forgot about all the super fatphobic shit in The Santa Clause Disney movie. Dammit. — kelly with dragons (@GreenMerdragon) December 5, 2021

The It’s a Wonderful Life cancelors had 1,773 and 418 followers, respectively.

“It’s A Wonderful Life”. George Bailey was an emotionally-abusive and a manipulative misogynist. — Nitzkiah b’ Avigdor Czarnecki ✡️✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Nickidewbear) September 25, 2021

…enforce their consent. The scene in It’s a Wonderful Life is an example of both the man imposing himself, and the woman deciding, along these lines, to give in to him, rather than resist further. — The Kwizatz Had A Snack (@SteveRDaugh) March 6, 2021

And so it was that nobody ever watched any of these movies again. I have 32,000 followers, so now I gotta go cancel Die Hard, because Die Hard 2 is clearly the superior Christmas movie.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.